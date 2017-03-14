WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Johnson no try

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:44 pm
drdnght User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri May 20, 2005 11:22 am
Posts: 82
Location: Wakefield (Stanley)
Watching the club video clearly shows that Johnson puts the ball down on the line and the try before it by Wellam didn't even appear to go over the line.

Club video:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj9EO4_Xm70

Re: Johnson no try

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:47 pm
Cats13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2006 10:25 pm
Posts: 213
Not to mention it looked like his foot was well in touch the frame before grounding the ball. That was on the frame by frame slo mo though, so would have been hard to tell at full speed

Re: Johnson no try

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:32 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 47
It happens all too often, the game is faster than the officials so they're missing more and more. Cas apparently got away with three trys which were certain forward passes, but as they're playing faster than the officials they can get away with it more often than not. Luckily the ref managed to see the dropped ball on the 80th minute so we still won. I do wonder that if the Salford player had jumped up jubilantly and faked it, whether it would have been given or not as it looked close, but his reaction straight away showed he'd missed

Re: Johnson no try

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:23 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3478
The ball is grounded on the touchline, his left heel is on the touchline and his right foot is planted 12 inches in touch.

I don't care how fast we think the game is, we have highly paid full time officials and getting such a blatantly obvious decision wrong is just incompetent

