It happens all too often, the game is faster than the officials so they're missing more and more. Cas apparently got away with three trys which were certain forward passes, but as they're playing faster than the officials they can get away with it more often than not. Luckily the ref managed to see the dropped ball on the 80th minute so we still won. I do wonder that if the Salford player had jumped up jubilantly and faked it, whether it would have been given or not as it looked close, but his reaction straight away showed he'd missed