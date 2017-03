another 5yr plan wrote: Cross has to become our regular no9, i was surprised Gloucester fell for that dummy pass out wide 4 times. I think we have decent pace on the fringes and up front we have some big units but its the halves i worry about we need more guile

I aren't sure where I think he should be playing. He's not defensively strong enough to be a starting 9 and beyond his own tries doesn't create enough. And I don't know if his kicking game will be good enough as an half against the tougher teams. Maybe loose might be a decent position for him so he can run off the back of plays.