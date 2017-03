That was seriously weird ....

We seem to be playing an Australian type game.

Keep it in the forwards until we get into their twenty and then chuck it about.

Fine if it works ... but we struggled to make metres. Gloucester seemed better at it until they tired and realised the game was up.



One or two players would not get in my starting team.

I almost peed myself when a certain player was put into a good position on the flank and then shat himself and chucked the ball up towards the moon.

Seriously?

Someone I talked to thought the said player had a good game ... must be me!



A good win in the end, but we looked like we had a right to win at times ... poor attitude.



As for our defence ... Jesus!



Leeds at home please ...

COYD