I think I know who you mean S-O .

With regard team selection we fans like to be amateur coaches BUT we do not know if players are turning up for training etc



I await eagerly when Hanson & Tonks are fit in the forwards .

Jason Tali has at last run into some form then he picks up an injury .



When Jordie comes back he has to improve his attacking play he appears to be solid in defence . Obviously improve his tackling technique.



Cannot wait when we have a full squad available .



Mystified why A B-J has not been given a go this week end ! Yes I know I have mentioned this earlier .