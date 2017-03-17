WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dons vs Gloucester Challenge Cup 3:00pm.This Sunday.

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Dons vs Gloucester Challenge Cup 3:00pm.This Sunday.

 
Post a reply

Re: Dons vs Gloucester Challenge Cup 3:00pm.This Sunday.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:15 pm
Another Penalty User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2375
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... racing-cup
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: Dons vs Gloucester Challenge Cup 3:00pm.This Sunday.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:37 am
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48000
Location: Doncaster
weighman wrote:
Thought A B-Jones would have made the 19 , 1-7 pick themselves . LS SD CH LW RB JM & KC.

COYD


I really don't understand what's happening with A J-B. When he was re-signed there were statements from the club that we had beaten Championship clubs to his signature and yet he is getting precious little game time. It seems very odd?

Re: Dons vs Gloucester Challenge Cup 3:00pm.This Sunday.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:52 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16554
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
He's probably suffering from dizzy spells as a result of our coach's obsession with rotation.

OR .... we will find that he has secretly been injured for weeks.

Meanwhile a certain player, who has NEVER really performed, gets another run-out. :?
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Dons vs Gloucester Challenge Cup 3:00pm.This Sunday.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:10 am
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6209
I think I know who you mean S-O .
With regard team selection we fans like to be amateur coaches BUT we do not know if players are turning up for training etc

I await eagerly when Hanson & Tonks are fit in the forwards .
Jason Tali has at last run into some form then he picks up an injury .

When Jordie comes back he has to improve his attacking play he appears to be solid in defence . Obviously improve his tackling technique.

Cannot wait when we have a full squad available .

Mystified why A B-J has not been given a go this week end ! Yes I know I have mentioned this earlier .

Re: Dons vs Gloucester Challenge Cup 3:00pm.This Sunday.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:05 am
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1238
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Without AJB in the squad, we seem to have no full-back option at all should Louis Sheriff pull up lame... unless Jack Miller would play there? But that leaves us short in the halves.

Surely AJB must be unavailable or injured?

Re: Dons vs Gloucester Challenge Cup 3:00pm.This Sunday.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:34 am
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48000
Location: Doncaster
Dons -16 10/11 with Skybet.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GeoffRoebuck and 46 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,4071,21175,8614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  














c}