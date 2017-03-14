Exciting or what?
No sarcasm ......
This game should be a cracker, weather permitting and I am looking forward to it.
I mean if it wasn't the Dons they were playing, I would want Gloucester to win.
It does nobody any good to have whipping boys ... but these guys aren't.
Agoro scored four tries against Keighley ... big and fast.
So I am predicting, they will be coming to win ....
Lovely jubbly.
What sayest thou?
