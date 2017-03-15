WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad v Wolves

Re: 19 man squad v Wolves

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:22 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2986
Twitch wrote:
s the no place for Weston who apparently is 100% fit, these are the games he would relish.


Is Stewart in?
Image

Re: 19 man squad v Wolves

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:39 pm
Iggy79 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 30, 2015 7:39 pm
Posts: 641
atomic wrote:
Is Stewart in?


He's in the 19

Re: 19 man squad v Wolves

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:41 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 122
ColD wrote:
In place of who?? Drinkwater and Reynolds more than justified their place against Hudds

Their kicking game in open play still leaves a lot to be desired-how many times does the ball aland down the full back's throat? Also at least once a match there is a failure to find touch from a free kick.

Re: 19 man squad v Wolves

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:06 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 914
From an outsider view was very surprised to see Ridyard carrying so much timber against Leeds. I obviously dont know him personally but having spent all his career with Leigh in the championship would have thought he would have gone all guns blazing at a chance of super league with his home town team. I s=do think that extra bit of game management against Leeds as has been said and you would have won. Been very impressed with how quick your guys have learned from the Cas game and making impresive progress. On current form and as the season goes on can see yous sneaking the top 8
Previous

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Edinburgh Warrior, Iggy79, JackDiggle, Leyther Always, reffy, TF and the wire, thepimp007, unknownlegend and 181 guests

