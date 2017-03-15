From an outsider view was very surprised to see Ridyard carrying so much timber against Leeds. I obviously dont know him personally but having spent all his career with Leigh in the championship would have thought he would have gone all guns blazing at a chance of super league with his home town team. I s=do think that extra bit of game management against Leeds as has been said and you would have won. Been very impressed with how quick your guys have learned from the Cas game and making impresive progress. On current form and as the season goes on can see yous sneaking the top 8