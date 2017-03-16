WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Thu Mar 16, 2017 5:39 pm
He also awarded us a fair penalty try in the Yorkshire Cup final in 89.

Maybe he wasn't all bad.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:34 pm
My dear old dad used to play for Bradford Northern pre and post WW2 and it was the first time he went to watch Bradford since he retired. Had to really persuade him to go to the game as he had a bit of a chill. The rest is history....only got half a game. But he did enjoy it. :D

Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:08 pm
I was at both the games, of the Queensland match, Len Casey was banned. But when the Aussies started niggling, he came down from the seats wearing a club blazer and prowled around the dog track. The frustration of not been on the field was killing him.
After the walk off, I remember some of the Bradford players came into the supports bar. I seem to remember someone trying to get free beer, claiming he was only getting half pay for the match. I think it was a very young Brian Noble but can't be sure, the old memory not what it use to be .

Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:02 pm
Just watched the game was at it but was only 10 can't argue with any of the sending offs in fact crooks should have gone also and Grayson earlier but he did have a good game and Hanley looked a good player whatever happened to him :D
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:07 pm
Yes I think we got Hanleys best years before he went to Wigan and faded into mediocrity
