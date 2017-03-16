I was at both the games, of the Queensland match, Len Casey was banned. But when the Aussies started niggling, he came down from the seats wearing a club blazer and prowled around the dog track. The frustration of not been on the field was killing him.

After the walk off, I remember some of the Bradford players came into the supports bar. I seem to remember someone trying to get free beer, claiming he was only getting half pay for the match. I think it was a very young Brian Noble but can't be sure, the old memory not what it use to be .