I was at both the games, of the Queensland match, Len Casey was banned. But when the Aussies started niggling, he came down from the seats wearing a club blazer and prowled around the dog track. The frustration of not been on the field was killing him.
After the walk off, I remember some of the Bradford players came into the supports bar. I seem to remember someone trying to get free beer, claiming he was only getting half pay for the match. I think it was a very young Brian Noble but can't be sure, the old memory not what it use to be .
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, BiltonRobin, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Cookie, dddooommm, debaser, EW for PM, paulwalker71, Peregrine, redmuzza, roofaldo2, tackler thommo, tikkabull, vbfg and 223 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}