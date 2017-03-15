I was there at the Queensland game and they really were 'mucking out' and Rovers were very much on the end of it. Why they were playing like that I don't know because they had such a talented side but it was a cold miserable drizzly day in November I think. It was at a play the ball when Broadhurst laid out their hooker whose name escapes me . Broadhurst had done a fair bit of boxing and it was a great punch. There was a huge cheer and everyone in the best stand was on their feet. I think the ref was Whitfield it wasn't Fred and he daren't send Broady off. Rovers won 6 - 3 (or something similar) Mike Smith scored the try. I went with a mate who was a big FC supporter and was hoping to see us stuffed lol.