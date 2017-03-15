WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:54 pm
I was there at the Queensland game and they really were 'mucking out' and Rovers were very much on the end of it. Why they were playing like that I don't know because they had such a talented side but it was a cold miserable drizzly day in November I think. It was at a play the ball when Broadhurst laid out their hooker whose name escapes me . Broadhurst had done a fair bit of boxing and it was a great punch. There was a huge cheer and everyone in the best stand was on their feet. I think the ref was Whitfield it wasn't Fred and he daren't send Broady off. Rovers won 6 - 3 (or something similar) Mike Smith scored the try. I went with a mate who was a big FC supporter and was hoping to see us stuffed lol.

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:55 pm
Bullseye wrote:
There's a video of Broadhurst flattening someone in a HKR versus Queensland game when they toured here. He flattens some unsuspecting forward not Lewis.

It's a cracker of a punch. The reaction from the lad in the crowd is funny.


Yeah thats the one, I always thought it was Lewis he punched. He had been pushed and pushed up til that point.

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:57 pm
I was at the Northern walk off match, was a bit young (13) to have much of a memory of it but I'm sure we came out of it worse after the RFL had had their input.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, beefy1, broadybull87, daveyz999, eddievan, Godiswithers, Mudeng, roger daly, Stul, thepimp007 and 186 guests

