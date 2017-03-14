WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:15 pm
Molsk111

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 30
I'm a Bradford fan and as I said earlier in this post, I was there that day, but one thing I have allways said about players of yester year, paul rose and Phil Lowe would have Deffo been at home in today's game 100% no doubt

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:20 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2829
Molsk111 wrote:
I'm a Bradford fan and as I said earlier in this post, I was there that day, but one thing I have allways said about players of yester year, paul rose and Phil Lowe would have Deffo been at home in today's game 100% no doubt




Oh yes I agree. But the game is too soft now for real hard men. If you look through all teams now you can't think there is any real hard men, like Casey, Grayshon, Thompson, which makes the game poorer in my opinion

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:29 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2829
This game came up in conversation a few week ago. I played with the late Dean Carroll and Northerns unused sub from this game, Kevin Morgan, in the early 90s at West Bowling and became good friends with them both. As a centre to play outside these 2 was a dream, scored lots of tries without finger laid on me

Also I mentioned Kevin Morgan told me at half time the Northern directors told Grayshon to bring the team off if anymore sendings off. To which they later said they knew nothing about it

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:55 pm
Johnbulls

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 42
roger daly wrote:
Oh yes I agree. But the game is too soft now for real hard men. If you look through all teams now you can't think there is any real hard men, like Casey, Grayshon, Thompson, which makes the game poorer in my opinion

What great players they were.None of them knew what a backward step was and all loved playing for Sir Peter of Fox.Jeff had a heart attack a couple of years back but happily is still with us albeit with a couple of dodgy knees.Talking of old players I see Ian Van Bellan suffered a stroke a couple of weeks back and is in hospital.Im sure we all wish him a speedy recovery.

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:32 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9191
Location: Bradbados
roger daly wrote:
Watching that video of the game couldn't help thinking if we had Len Casey(Also Hull KR favourite and hard man) and Alan Rathbone playing, plus no doubt a couple others, I wonder if it would of been a different game

Also wonder how a hard as nails Jeff Grayshon would go on in today's game


Jeff had a bit of pace in his early years and developed from a running second row into a super ball-handling prop as the years went by. His ability, in his latter years, of off loading whilst he had three or four men swinging at him and hanginig off his neck, AND still walking forward, was just amazing.

I've no doubts - Jeff would have been top class in any era, and with full time training and not spending every day on a building site he'd have been even better.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:19 am
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2829
Bulliac wrote:
Jeff had a bit of pace in his early years and developed from a running second row into a super ball-handling prop as the years went by. His ability, in his latter years, of off loading whilst he had three or four men swinging at him and hanginig off his neck, AND still walking forward, was just amazing.

I've no doubts - Jeff would have been top class in any era, and with full time training and not spending every day on a building site he'd have been even better.




Yes agreed.

Watching the walk off game reminded me that Harkin could be a dirty little get, although a brilliant player, especially when he came back to us in the late 80s

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:46 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26245
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Didn't we get Casey by letting Harkin go the other way?

When he was on song he was one of the best scrum halves around. He'd have had a field day with the 40-20 rule.

On the walk off game I was staggered by some of the foul play that went unpunished. I'd forgotten how much was simply "part of the game" back then.

The incident where I think it was Carroll who was fouled and there was a resultant set to between the HKR aggressor and a Northern forward resulted in a penalty to HKR. That would never happen now. You could see why players too matters into their own hands.

No need for real hardmen nowadays and in some ways that's not a bad thing. I remember creative players being targeted by the thugs and there being lots of deliberate high shots and broken jaws. Those days are thankfully gone.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:55 pm
ATS1
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 107
Bullseye wrote:
Didn't we get Casey by letting Harkin go the other way?

When he was on song he was one of the best scrum halves around. He'd have had a field day with the 40-20 rule.

On the walk off game I was staggered by some of the foul play that went unpunished. I'd forgotten how much was simply "part of the game" back then.

The incident where I think it was Carroll who was fouled and there was a resultant set to between the HKR aggressor and a Northern forward resulted in a penalty to HKR. That would never happen now. You could see why players too matters into their own hands.

No need for real hardmen nowadays and in some ways that's not a bad thing. I remember creative players being targeted by the thugs and there being lots of deliberate high shots and broken jaws. Those days are thankfully gone.


Yes correct about Harkin / Casey deal

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:14 pm
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4881
Bullseye wrote:
Didn't we get Casey by letting Harkin go the other way?

When he was on song he was one of the best scrum halves around. He'd have had a field day with the 40-20 rule.

On the walk off game I was staggered by some of the foul play that went unpunished. I'd forgotten how much was simply "part of the game" back then.

The incident where I think it was Carroll who was fouled and there was a resultant set to between the HKR aggressor and a Northern forward resulted in a penalty to HKR. That would never happen now. You could see why players too matters into their own hands.

No need for real hardmen nowadays and in some ways that's not a bad thing. I remember creative players being targeted by the thugs and there being lots of deliberate high shots and broken jaws. Those days are thankfully gone.


Talking of hard men being able to get away with it, have a look on you tube and search for Mark Broadhurst fight and it’s a video called big hit. It was during their tour of the uk and they played us, Wally Lewis was niggling all night and Big Mark had had enough and just leathers him. The ref’s reaction (think it was Fred Lindop) is just to tell Lewis to get up. Sky commentators now would be having kittens over that one.

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:43 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26245
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
There's a video of Broadhurst flattening someone in a HKR versus Queensland game when they toured here. He flattens some unsuspecting forward not Lewis.

It's a cracker of a punch. The reaction from the lad in the crowd is funny.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
c}