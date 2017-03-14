|
I'm a Bradford fan and as I said earlier in this post, I was there that day, but one thing I have allways said about players of yester year, paul rose and Phil Lowe would have Deffo been at home in today's game 100% no doubt
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:20 pm
Molsk111 wrote:
Oh yes I agree. But the game is too soft now for real hard men. If you look through all teams now you can't think there is any real hard men, like Casey, Grayshon, Thompson, which makes the game poorer in my opinion
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:29 pm
This game came up in conversation a few week ago. I played with the late Dean Carroll and Northerns unused sub from this game, Kevin Morgan, in the early 90s at West Bowling and became good friends with them both. As a centre to play outside these 2 was a dream, scored lots of tries without finger laid on me
Also I mentioned Kevin Morgan told me at half time the Northern directors told Grayshon to bring the team off if anymore sendings off. To which they later said they knew nothing about it
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:55 pm
roger daly wrote:
What great players they were.None of them knew what a backward step was and all loved playing for Sir Peter of Fox.Jeff had a heart attack a couple of years back but happily is still with us albeit with a couple of dodgy knees.Talking of old players I see Ian Van Bellan suffered a stroke a couple of weeks back and is in hospital.Im sure we all wish him a speedy recovery.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:32 am
roger daly wrote:
Jeff had a bit of pace in his early years and developed from a running second row into a super ball-handling prop as the years went by. His ability, in his latter years, of off loading whilst he had three or four men swinging at him and hanginig off his neck, AND still walking forward, was just amazing.
I've no doubts - Jeff would have been top class in any era, and with full time training and not spending every day on a building site he'd have been even better.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:19 am
Bulliac wrote:
Yes agreed.
Watching the walk off game reminded me that Harkin could be a dirty little get, although a brilliant player, especially when he came back to us in the late 80s
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:46 am
Didn't we get Casey by letting Harkin go the other way?
When he was on song he was one of the best scrum halves around. He'd have had a field day with the 40-20 rule.
On the walk off game I was staggered by some of the foul play that went unpunished. I'd forgotten how much was simply "part of the game" back then.
The incident where I think it was Carroll who was fouled and there was a resultant set to between the HKR aggressor and a Northern forward resulted in a penalty to HKR. That would never happen now. You could see why players too matters into their own hands.
No need for real hardmen nowadays and in some ways that's not a bad thing. I remember creative players being targeted by the thugs and there being lots of deliberate high shots and broken jaws. Those days are thankfully gone.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:55 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Yes correct about Harkin / Casey deal
Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:14 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Talking of hard men being able to get away with it, have a look on you tube and search for Mark Broadhurst fight and it’s a video called big hit. It was during their tour of the uk and they played us, Wally Lewis was niggling all night and Big Mark had had enough and just leathers him. The ref’s reaction (think it was Fred Lindop) is just to tell Lewis to get up. Sky commentators now would be having kittens over that one.
