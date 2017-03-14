Didn't we get Casey by letting Harkin go the other way?



When he was on song he was one of the best scrum halves around. He'd have had a field day with the 40-20 rule.



On the walk off game I was staggered by some of the foul play that went unpunished. I'd forgotten how much was simply "part of the game" back then.



The incident where I think it was Carroll who was fouled and there was a resultant set to between the HKR aggressor and a Northern forward resulted in a penalty to HKR. That would never happen now. You could see why players too matters into their own hands.



No need for real hardmen nowadays and in some ways that's not a bad thing. I remember creative players being targeted by the thugs and there being lots of deliberate high shots and broken jaws. Those days are thankfully gone.