roger daly wrote: Watching that video of the game couldn't help thinking if we had Len Casey(Also Hull KR favourite and hard man) and Alan Rathbone playing, plus no doubt a couple others, I wonder if it would of been a different game



Also wonder how a hard as nails Jeff Grayshon would go on in today's game

Jeff had a bit of pace in his early years and developed from a running second row into a super ball-handling prop as the years went by. His ability, in his latter years, of off loading whilst he had three or four men swinging at him and hanginig off his neck, AND still walking forward, was just amazing.I've no doubts - Jeff would have been top class in any era, and with full time training and not spending every day on a building site he'd have been even better.