Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:17 pm
Someone's put the entire (well ahem!) 1982 Premiership game between Hull KR and Northern on you tube. It's entertaining viewing between the mayhem. Robin Whitfield really didn't have a good game that day!

Suggest you seek it out. See a young Ellery Hanley and Brian Noble. Jeff Grayshon and Keith Mumby. Andy Robinson and Dean Carroll (RIP) at halfback.

The game's certainly cleaned up since those days thankfully.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:29 pm
I was there that day, if Jeff hadn't lead the team off having been sent off himself someone would have been seriously injured or maybe worse, it had to be done

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:08 pm
Some utterly bizarre decisions by Whitfield. Anyone that thinks refereeing standards have dropped should watch this.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:35 pm
To be utterly fair to Robin Whitfield he simply lost control and panicked. That doesn't absolve him from blame - he had the chance to nip it in the bud and didn't.

To be right, the average RL player was always prepared to respect the ref and play to the whistle, whether he believed the decision right or wrong, but (imo) a typical and very partisan Rovers crowd cowed the referee that night. I would have probably done the same in his shoes, though I hope I would have had the guts to hand in my resignation afterwards.

To be fair to the RFL (not like me, I know) they were in a cleft stick. They had absolutely no alternative but to back the referee, which they did. Safe to say that few came out of it with any credit, though Jeff Grayshon was one who certainly did.
Re: 1982 Walk off at Hull KR

Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:41 pm
My overiding memory of that day was the coach journey home.It seemed some of the Rovers fans took exception to our early exit from the field and decided it would be a good idea to relieve our mode of transport home of its windows.Never did get round to thanking them for that.The game itself was pretty much utter carnage from start to its early finnish.Happy Days.

