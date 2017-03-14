Someone's put the entire (well ahem!) 1982 Premiership game between Hull KR and Northern on you tube. It's entertaining viewing between the mayhem. Robin Whitfield really didn't have a good game that day!
Suggest you seek it out. See a young Ellery Hanley and Brian Noble. Jeff Grayshon and Keith Mumby. Andy Robinson and Dean Carroll (RIP) at halfback.
The game's certainly cleaned up since those days thankfully.
