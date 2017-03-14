To be utterly fair to Robin Whitfield he simply lost control and panicked. That doesn't absolve him from blame - he had the chance to nip it in the bud and didn't.



To be right, the average RL player was always prepared to respect the ref and play to the whistle, whether he believed the decision right or wrong, but (imo) a typical and very partisan Rovers crowd cowed the referee that night. I would have probably done the same in his shoes, though I hope I would have had the guts to hand in my resignation afterwards.



To be fair to the RFL (not like me, I know) they were in a cleft stick. They had absolutely no alternative but to back the referee, which they did. Safe to say that few came out of it with any credit, though Jeff Grayshon was one who certainly did.