TrinityIHC wrote: I'm not especially worried at this stage. We've controlled large parts of games this season and 2 wins 3 defeats is about right.



I'm more disappointed than worried, thought we were making some strides but Leeds comprehensively outplayed us, without having to be good. This was more to do with poor execution than coaching factors imo - can't blame chester that an NRL standard half back kept kicking it out the back and our forwards getting tummies tickled.



Lets see how we do against Leigh - if it continues and we get battered up the middle - fair enough, but too early to be reaching for the nooses & pitchforks just yet.

No disrespect to either you or Williams, but if he was an NRL standard halfback, wouldn't he be playing there?! The only reason he's here is because he's a reserve grader in Australia, which is probably the same standard as SL! Maybe he's performing at his level, although let's hope he does offer more as he continues to settle in......