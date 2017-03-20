|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12776
Location: Ossett
|
cocker wrote:
Exactly ......but what has changed so much this season?
John Kear?
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:54 pm
|
cocker
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2006 5:48 pm
Posts: 405
|
Think you may be right......bad news for us if he is influencing things to this extent...
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:15 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6598
Location: Out of the loop
|
cocker wrote:
Think you may be right......bad news for us if he is influencing things to this extent...
He's spot on mate Kear's trade mark 5 drives and a kick, what surprises me is none of the coaches on here seem to want to accept it.
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:26 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12776
Location: Ossett
|
chissitt wrote:
He's spot on mate Kear's trade mark 5 drives and a kick, what surprises me is none of the coaches on here seem to want to accept it.
It's a very simplistic way of describing it - but JK does have a history of preferring a very safe, formulaic style of rugby, that is low on flair on creativity, and high on percentages and completion. I guess the problem with that, if that is indeed where the influence is coming from, is that we now have players of sufficient skill and quality to execute a more sophisticated brand of RL - what we needed was that, with better organised, more committed defence.
Last edited by bren2k
on Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:57 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:29 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6101
|
Good weather forecast for Thursday - so hopefully the coaching staff will let the shackles off attack wise.
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:34 am
|
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 339
|
the kicking game s terrible !!! how many 7 tackle sets did they give- not good enough
Miller and Williams have been terrible even in our wins
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:24 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4484
Location: Outside your remit
|
I'm not especially worried at this stage. We've controlled large parts of games this season and 2 wins 3 defeats is about right.
I'm more disappointed than worried, thought we were making some strides but Leeds comprehensively outplayed us, without having to be good. This was more to do with poor execution than coaching factors imo - can't blame chester that an NRL standard half back kept kicking it out the back and our forwards getting tummies tickled.
Lets see how we do against Leigh - if it continues and we get battered up the middle - fair enough, but too early to be reaching for the nooses & pitchforks just yet.
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:59 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 215
|
TrinityIHC wrote:
I'm not especially worried at this stage. We've controlled large parts of games this season and 2 wins 3 defeats is about right.
I'm more disappointed than worried, thought we were making some strides but Leeds comprehensively outplayed us, without having to be good. This was more to do with poor execution than coaching factors imo - can't blame chester that an NRL standard half back kept kicking it out the back and our forwards getting tummies tickled.
Lets see how we do against Leigh - if it continues and we get battered up the middle - fair enough, but too early to be reaching for the nooses & pitchforks just yet.
No disrespect to either you or Williams, but if he was an NRL standard halfback, wouldn't he be playing there?! The only reason he's here is because he's a reserve grader in Australia, which is probably the same standard as SL! Maybe he's performing at his level, although let's hope he does offer more as he continues to settle in......
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:45 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4484
Location: Outside your remit
|
Wildmoggy wrote:
No disrespect to either you or Williams, but if he was an NRL standard halfback, wouldn't he be playing there?! The only reason he's here is because he's a reserve grader in Australia, which is probably the same standard as SL! Maybe he's performing at his level, although let's hope he does offer more as he continues to settle in......
Well he played a decent number of games for Canberra at Scrum Half last year and 2015, they finished 2nd and got to playoff semis.
Also named as Scrum half of the year in the NSW cup - which won't be far behind SL.
He was also offered a new contract by Canberra - make of that what you will.
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, Big lads mate, Bullsmad, cosmicat, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, JBURT82, JINJER, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Redscat, ricardo07, Scarlet Pimpernell, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, Willzay, wotsupcas, wrencat1873 and 333 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}