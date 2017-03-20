chissitt wrote: He's spot on mate Kear's trade mark 5 drives and a kick, what surprises me is none of the coaches on here seem to want to accept it.

It's a very simplistic way of describing it - but JK does have a history of preferring a very safe, formulaic style of rugby, that is low on flair on creativity, and high on percentages and completion. I guess the problem with that now, if that is indeed where the influence is coming from, is that we now have players of sufficient skill and quality to execute a more sophisticated brand of RL - what we needed was that, with better organised, more committed defence.