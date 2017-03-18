WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Leeds

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Next up Leeds

 
Post a reply

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:51 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2950
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
The repeated poor last tackle kicks killed us early on. It was bad enough when it was 6 tackles but now it.s 7 FFS!
How many did we put into dead? Haven't had the stomach to watch it back on TV yet.

I think it was 6. You can't give teams an extra 20yds especially when they are on a roll

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:59 pm
wotsupcas Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 02, 2014 4:25 pm
Posts: 105
Had overnight to think about it after being at the game last night. All of the deficiencies have been covered in other posts so I wont repeat them. We are a poorly coached side. We keep making the same dumb mistakes game after game. We got out of jail last week against Salford who were the better side. I don't think it is a lack of effort and I think most would agree there is talent in the squad. Unfortunately we sometimes look like a disorganised rabble with poorly drilled set plays. We panic and as has been said repeatedly lack leadership on the field. Either we are the dumbest squad in the league or we are badly coached...you choose.
FWIW I don't think the five day turnaround helped either

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:12 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2003
wotsupcas wrote:
Had overnight to think about it after being at the game last night. All of the deficiencies have been covered in other posts so I wont repeat them. We are a poorly coached side. We keep making the same dumb mistakes game after game. We got out of jail last week against Salford who were the better side. I don't think it is a lack of effort and I think most would agree there is talent in the squad. Unfortunately we sometimes look like a disorganised rabble with poorly drilled set plays. We panic and as has been said repeatedly lack leadership on the field. Either we are the dumbest squad in the league or we are badly coached...you choose.
FWIW I don't think the five day turnaround helped either

Don't think we are the dumbest squad or badly coached.
Think the issue is not having an 80 minute hooker.
Leeds were rubbish last season until Segeyaro came in, they understood that having a hooker that dictates your plays from acting half all through the game leads to better understanding of what the other 12 have to do and makes the halves game easier.
Parcell is no means a world beater but in SL he is.
Get a good No.9 and everything falls into place.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:35 pm
Schunter User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2006 12:12 pm
Posts: 4607
Location: Shirley Williams is rancid
bren2k wrote:
After a solid 20 minutes in defence, that was a pretty dreadful performance - our forwards seemed to lack impact, and the back line was predictable and uninspired; Johnstone is woefully underused, and Miller had more of his headless chicken moments than not.

Ashurst, as usual, stood out - he should be our Captain for mine; nobody else grabbed attention for anything in particular.


Other than Johnstone showing he is absolute class. He's too good for us on that showing
'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:31 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2800
I don't want to bag kirmond too much as he has been a great servant for us. That said, although he was looking fitter in the pre season he appears to be struggling again.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:36 pm
Emley Cat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2011 2:37 pm
Posts: 439
Chester must be tearing his hair out. Some games we look as efficient as anyone and definite top 8 material. In others we look disorganised, lack focus and leadership. We outsmarted St Helens only a few weeks ago and were the equal of Hull and possibly better than Hudds although were beaten. You just never know which Wakefield Trinity will turn up and it's really frustrating for everyone, the fans and coaches alike. I just wish CC could find a way to get the consistency back. We seem to have it for 2 or 3 games then drift back to our old ways again. I'm hoping for a big improvement next Thursday, Leigh are no pushovers but I think we're due a big performance. I honestly believe we'll see the best of us in better weather so hopefully the pitches dry out soon.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:09 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12770
Location: Ossett
Schunter wrote:
Other than Johnstone showing he is absolute class. He's too good for us on that showing


You're right - I omitted that and it was an error; he must have been so overjoyed to finally get some ball, that he found an extra yard of pace.

He really is a joy to watch - when he puts the hammer down, there can't be many players in SL who could live with his acceleration and power.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:07 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5814
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
bren2k wrote:
You're right - I omitted that and it was an error; he must have been so overjoyed to finally get some ball, that he found an extra yard of pace.

He really is a joy to watch - when he puts the hammer down, there can't be many players in SL who could live with his acceleration and power.


Pity he has to be put away with 35 metre cross field kicks than 1 metre passes.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, alegend, bigalf, bren2k, cocker, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, Fordy, got there, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Mariabooker, PHe, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Dreadnought, TrinFanX, Two Points, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 285 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,539,1431,95675,8634,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  














c}