Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
The repeated poor last tackle kicks killed us early on. It was bad enough when it was 6 tackles but now it.s 7 FFS!
How many did we put into dead? Haven't had the stomach to watch it back on TV yet.
I think it was 6. You can't give teams an extra 20yds especially when they are on a roll
Had overnight to think about it after being at the game last night. All of the deficiencies have been covered in other posts so I wont repeat them. We are a poorly coached side. We keep making the same dumb mistakes game after game. We got out of jail last week against Salford who were the better side. I don't think it is a lack of effort and I think most would agree there is talent in the squad. Unfortunately we sometimes look like a disorganised rabble with poorly drilled set plays. We panic and as has been said repeatedly lack leadership on the field. Either we are the dumbest squad in the league or we are badly coached...you choose.
FWIW I don't think the five day turnaround helped either
wotsupcas wrote:
Had overnight to think about it after being at the game last night. All of the deficiencies have been covered in other posts so I wont repeat them. We are a poorly coached side. We keep making the same dumb mistakes game after game. We got out of jail last week against Salford who were the better side. I don't think it is a lack of effort and I think most would agree there is talent in the squad. Unfortunately we sometimes look like a disorganised rabble with poorly drilled set plays. We panic and as has been said repeatedly lack leadership on the field. Either we are the dumbest squad in the league or we are badly coached...you choose.
FWIW I don't think the five day turnaround helped either
Don't think we are the dumbest squad or badly coached.
Think the issue is not having an 80 minute hooker.
Leeds were rubbish last season until Segeyaro came in, they understood that having a hooker that dictates your plays from acting half all through the game leads to better understanding of what the other 12 have to do and makes the halves game easier.
Parcell is no means a world beater but in SL he is.
Get a good No.9 and everything falls into place.
bren2k wrote:
After a solid 20 minutes in defence, that was a pretty dreadful performance - our forwards seemed to lack impact, and the back line was predictable and uninspired; Johnstone is woefully underused, and Miller had more of his headless chicken moments than not.
Ashurst, as usual, stood out - he should be our Captain for mine; nobody else grabbed attention for anything in particular.
Other than Johnstone showing he is absolute class. He's too good for us on that showing
I don't want to bag kirmond too much as he has been a great servant for us. That said, although he was looking fitter in the pre season he appears to be struggling again.
Chester must be tearing his hair out. Some games we look as efficient as anyone and definite top 8 material. In others we look disorganised, lack focus and leadership. We outsmarted St Helens only a few weeks ago and were the equal of Hull and possibly better than Hudds although were beaten. You just never know which Wakefield Trinity will turn up and it's really frustrating for everyone, the fans and coaches alike. I just wish CC could find a way to get the consistency back. We seem to have it for 2 or 3 games then drift back to our old ways again. I'm hoping for a big improvement next Thursday, Leigh are no pushovers but I think we're due a big performance. I honestly believe we'll see the best of us in better weather so hopefully the pitches dry out soon.
Schunter wrote:
Other than Johnstone showing he is absolute class. He's too good for us on that showing
You're right - I omitted that and it was an error; he must have been so overjoyed to finally get some ball, that he found an extra yard of pace.
He really is a joy to watch - when he puts the hammer down, there can't be many players in SL who could live with his acceleration and power.
bren2k wrote:
You're right - I omitted that and it was an error; he must have been so overjoyed to finally get some ball, that he found an extra yard of pace.
He really is a joy to watch - when he puts the hammer down, there can't be many players in SL who could live with his acceleration and power.
Pity he has to be put away with 35 metre cross field kicks than 1 metre passes.
