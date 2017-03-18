Chester must be tearing his hair out. Some games we look as efficient as anyone and definite top 8 material. In others we look disorganised, lack focus and leadership. We outsmarted St Helens only a few weeks ago and were the equal of Hull and possibly better than Hudds although were beaten. You just never know which Wakefield Trinity will turn up and it's really frustrating for everyone, the fans and coaches alike. I just wish CC could find a way to get the consistency back. We seem to have it for 2 or 3 games then drift back to our old ways again. I'm hoping for a big improvement next Thursday, Leigh are no pushovers but I think we're due a big performance. I honestly believe we'll see the best of us in better weather so hopefully the pitches dry out soon.