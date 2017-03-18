wotsupcas wrote: Had overnight to think about it after being at the game last night. All of the deficiencies have been covered in other posts so I wont repeat them. We are a poorly coached side. We keep making the same dumb mistakes game after game. We got out of jail last week against Salford who were the better side. I don't think it is a lack of effort and I think most would agree there is talent in the squad. Unfortunately we sometimes look like a disorganised rabble with poorly drilled set plays. We panic and as has been said repeatedly lack leadership on the field. Either we are the dumbest squad in the league or we are badly coached...you choose.

FWIW I don't think the five day turnaround helped either

Don't think we are the dumbest squad or badly coached.Think the issue is not having an 80 minute hooker.Leeds were rubbish last season until Segeyaro came in, they understood that having a hooker that dictates your plays from acting half all through the game leads to better understanding of what the other 12 have to do and makes the halves game easier.Parcell is no means a world beater but in SL he is.Get a good No.9 and everything falls into place.