Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:00 am
rlfan
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2012 2:34 pm
Posts: 131
asmadasa wrote:
Very poor performance and the Trinity of old came through there....lacked strength in pack...aswell as creativitivity in the backs...

I don't know what's happening on the training field but I find it strange why Keegan Hirst is not even getting a spot on the bench....Walker, Allgood and to a less extent Fifita were poor. Sio and Kirmond are not up to it anymore and should be sent out on dual Reg.

IMHO Finn must be in the 17 every week to bring on in the halves or 9 dependent on what's happening with n the pitch.





Finn has had his day. He had clearly lost all his pace last year and no sign that it has returned or ever will. Unfortunately, right through our spine is a chronic inability to pass well. Our passing from dummy half creates a static attacking line and our constant repetition of the unforgiveable forward pass from dummy half absolutely kills us but still we keep doing it.

We have Miller, Williams and Grix who seem incapable of understanding when to pass and of selecting the suitable pass for that moment. It's all basics but surely we have the coaching staff to develop these abilities. McShane was our worst offender when he was here but it hasn't taken long to coach good passing into his game.

Until we can pass a ball, Super League will always be a struggle.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:44 am
Rumour13
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Apr 24, 2010 6:08 pm
Posts: 56
Waching it back we should at least be able to learn some lessons because you could do a gcse based on our failings last night.

Our props had quite poor footwork and technique and tended to run in upright as opposed to driving the ball in low, resulting in being stood up and pushed back frequently. Only fifita had any impact. I thought allgood was anonymous and huby ineffective.

We need to stop playing to the 10 metre rule. If the ref lets leeds back 6 or 7, we have to be canny enough to do the same. Line speed is one thing, but leeds were often in front of the ref ; thats fine, because its our fault for not doing the same. We naively drop back about 15 every time and then wonder why they gobble up space.

And we need to sometimes slow our ptb when coming out of the 20. We rush to get quick ball, they rush in to stop us and as a result the ref never checks that they're back in line. If we slowed, had an acting half shouting at the ref to get them back 10, it would stop them encroaching and also give us time to get three or four runners hitting the line at speed with momentum.

Attack seemed clueless with the exception of williams foresight to kick wide to create johnsons space for a terrific score.

That said, if you'd offered us 2 from 5 at the start, we'd have taken it . As it happens we could easily be four and one, throwing the hudds game and being robbed against hull. Is is the first game we've been well beaten in.
Rumour 13

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:47 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1237
Yes Cheshire, halves does mean two I was one myself.

Admitted, they were both poor, but regardless of Millers killer pass, I have seen nothing yet from Williams to say he is any better, if anything, I think worse at the moment. He had a good game in tbe friendly on Boxing Day, but up to now have seen very little to back that up since.

I think Miller did cause a few problems for Leeds last night and had Fifita have held on to Millers pass, which there was nothing wrong with it in the first half we could have been back at 12-10 and could be talking about a totally different outcome.

The Miller and Finn partnership did work last year, as did the Finn and Williams on Boxing Day, and Finn wasnt even in 17 this week. For me, I would look at possibly changing one.

Finn maybe sharing hooking duties but we have a decent enough number 9 sat in the stands watching.

FWIW Cheshire, yes my wife is a Hull KR fan, and I do go with her, but she watches Trinity too. As a family of 4, if our teams dont clash fixture wise we go to both. I will never change colours and the only reason why I post certain things, they may have got relegated, but do some things better than what we do and am only making observations as to where we could improve. A lor of these are off pitch matters

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:00 am
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5013
Location: Over there
Just one of those days hopefully. Every team has them. This is the same Leeds side that has beaten convincingly us and Catalan after getting absolutely mullered by Cas. Wigan lost 62-0 at our place and won the Grand Final.

All that matters is how we respond.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:15 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12768
Location: Ossett
After a solid 20 minutes in defence, that was a pretty dreadful performance - our forwards seemed to lack impact, and the back line was predictable and uninspired; Johnstone is woefully underused, and Miller had more of his headless chicken moments than not.

Ashurst, as usual, stood out - he should be our Captain for mine; nobody else grabbed attention for anything in particular.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:08 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 94
I thought Leeds payed a solid game, and we couldn't stem the tide.
Its an oversimplified analysis but Leeds made yards and yards on every set virtually, we didn't front up, we couldn't turn them around.
Whatever you say about attack, its very difficult to be active offensively when your set defense is blancmange, you can't build your game on such poor foundation, all you're left with is broken play and mistakes to work with.
We can't survive on broken play and mistakes, we have to be solid up front and limit ground taken by the opposition.
Leeds where taking the ball 50-60 yards down field and putting in a dangerous kick, and if we got the ball back we returned only half that, so just about everything else like the ref was crap, miller was this, williams was that, they weren't back 10....all that is just sprinkles.
Bottom line is we were crap both up front and defending the sets, that on its own dictated the lions share of the scoreline.
c}