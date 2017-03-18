Waching it back we should at least be able to learn some lessons because you could do a gcse based on our failings last night.



Our props had quite poor footwork and technique and tended to run in upright as opposed to driving the ball in low, resulting in being stood up and pushed back frequently. Only fifita had any impact. I thought allgood was anonymous and huby ineffective.



We need to stop playing to the 10 metre rule. If the ref lets leeds back 6 or 7, we have to be canny enough to do the same. Line speed is one thing, but leeds were often in front of the ref ; thats fine, because its our fault for not doing the same. We naively drop back about 15 every time and then wonder why they gobble up space.



And we need to sometimes slow our ptb when coming out of the 20. We rush to get quick ball, they rush in to stop us and as a result the ref never checks that they're back in line. If we slowed, had an acting half shouting at the ref to get them back 10, it would stop them encroaching and also give us time to get three or four runners hitting the line at speed with momentum.



Attack seemed clueless with the exception of williams foresight to kick wide to create johnsons space for a terrific score.



That said, if you'd offered us 2 from 5 at the start, we'd have taken it . As it happens we could easily be four and one, throwing the hudds game and being robbed against hull. Is is the first game we've been well beaten in.