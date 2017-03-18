asmadasa wrote: Very poor performance and the Trinity of old came through there....lacked strength in pack...aswell as creativitivity in the backs...



I don't know what's happening on the training field but I find it strange why Keegan Hirst is not even getting a spot on the bench....Walker, Allgood and to a less extent Fifita were poor. Sio and Kirmond are not up to it anymore and should be sent out on dual Reg.



IMHO Finn must be in the 17 every week to bring on in the halves or 9 dependent on what's happening with n the pitch.

Finn has had his day. He had clearly lost all his pace last year and no sign that it has returned or ever will. Unfortunately, right through our spine is a chronic inability to pass well. Our passing from dummy half creates a static attacking line and our constant repetition of the unforgiveable forward pass from dummy half absolutely kills us but still we keep doing it.We have Miller, Williams and Grix who seem incapable of understanding when to pass and of selecting the suitable pass for that moment. It's all basics but surely we have the coaching staff to develop these abilities. McShane was our worst offender when he was here but it hasn't taken long to coach good passing into his game.Until we can pass a ball, Super League will always be a struggle.