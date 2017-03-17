WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Leeds

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:46 pm
cheshirecat57





Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I havent backed it up because I havent been on since I posted it.

I would bring Finn back into the halves. One of the bonuses of having depth is that you can change things around if its not working.

Think Kirmo probably looking at a ban so would look at bringing Batch or Jordy back in squad.

Halves means two ! How hard is that, half means one please stop posting crap and give us all a rest !thoughts anyone

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:50 pm
leedsnsouths




wakeytrin wrote:
And from South Stand Headingley 'forward'.


Thats funny, we always make fun of Bradford fans shouting 'forward', didnt know we had a reputation of doing it ourselves.

I actually wasn't talking about all Wakey fans, but there must be a guy who sits near the commentary box who is constantly begging for penalties and I always find it pretty funny.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:58 pm
jakeyg95




leedsnsouths wrote:
Thats funny, we always make fun of Bradford fans shouting 'forward', didnt know we had a reputation of doing it ourselves.

I actually wasn't talking about all Wakey fans, but there must be a guy who sits near the commentary box who is constantly begging for penalties and I always find it pretty funny.


It's the away fans next to the commentary box in fairness.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:59 pm
KevW60349




M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Bad performance, nothing went for us , we let ourselves down, made it easy for Leeds. Heads up train hard and move on. Let's see how we respond against Leigh.

Spot on and we will know a lot more of this Wakefield Trinity team come 10pm next Thursday night. 8)

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:30 am
lampyboy




Every team will have an off day it's just with Wakey we get more than usual.
We have a tendency to make our opposition look good and last night was the perfect example.
It will be another up and down season with little or no idea what team will turn up.
Trinity are the most frustrating team to watch and that ain't going to change.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:00 am
desmond decker





For 25 minutes I thought we defended as well as I've seen us defend in a long time then we decided to gift leeds a 16 point leeds with our own total stupidity giving away penalty after penalty lifting legs in the tackles laying on and only leeds can get away with such stupid forward passes in front of there supporters with just over a minute to half time brain dead

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:25 am
wildshot






M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
In all the RL grounds I've visited over the years I've never heard fans shout "get em onside ref"


I guess you don't sit in the East Stand at Belle Vue?

It is continuous and pretty boring really. About one in five of these calls by our fans are accurate and they never shout it when our players are offside (funnily enough). These shouts from fans of ours are pretty tedious in recent years when we played Wigan and Huddersfield who used to be so well drilled in defence some of our fans couldn't appreciate it and just assumed they were offside because they had a quick defensive line.







Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:26 am
Jizzer





Started good, looked like we were in for another close game until the silly errors kept putting ourselves under pressure. Ironic we got pinged for a number of forward passes yet Leeds scored off atleast 1 and didn't get pinged for it all game. We were just not good enough though

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:11 am
asmadasa





Very poor performance and the Trinity of old came through there....lacked strength in pack...aswell as creativitivity in the backs...

I don't know what's happening on the training field but I find it strange why Keegan Hirst is not even getting a spot on the bench....Walker, Allgood and to a less extent Fifita were poor. Sio and Kirmond are not up to it anymore and should be sent out on dual Reg.

IMHO Finn must be in the 17 every week to bring on in the halves or 9 dependent on what's happening with n the pitch.
c}