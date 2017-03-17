M62 J30 TRINITY wrote: In all the RL grounds I've visited over the years I've never heard fans shout "get em onside ref"

I guess you don't sit in the East Stand at Belle Vue?It is continuous and pretty boring really. About one in five of these calls by our fans are accurate and they never shout it when our players are offside (funnily enough). These shouts from fans of ours are pretty tedious in recent years when we played Wigan and Huddersfield who used to be so well drilled in defence some of our fans couldn't appreciate it and just assumed they were offside because they had a quick defensive line.