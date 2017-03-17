WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Leeds

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:46 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 703
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I havent backed it up because I havent been on since I posted it.

I would bring Finn back into the halves. One of the bonuses of having depth is that you can change things around if its not working.

Think Kirmo probably looking at a ban so would look at bringing Batch or Jordy back in squad.

Halves means two ! How hard is that, half means one please stop posting crap and give us all a rest !thoughts anyone

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:50 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1058
wakeytrin wrote:
And from South Stand Headingley 'forward'.


Thats funny, we always make fun of Bradford fans shouting 'forward', didnt know we had a reputation of doing it ourselves.

I actually wasn't talking about all Wakey fans, but there must be a guy who sits near the commentary box who is constantly begging for penalties and I always find it pretty funny.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:58 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 285
leedsnsouths wrote:
Thats funny, we always make fun of Bradford fans shouting 'forward', didnt know we had a reputation of doing it ourselves.

I actually wasn't talking about all Wakey fans, but there must be a guy who sits near the commentary box who is constantly begging for penalties and I always find it pretty funny.


It's the away fans next to the commentary box in fairness.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:59 pm
KevW60349 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 233
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Bad performance, nothing went for us , we let ourselves down, made it easy for Leeds. Heads up train hard and move on. Let's see how we respond against Leigh.

Spot on and we will know a lot more of this Wakefield Trinity team come 10pm next Thursday night. 8)

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:30 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1193
Every team will have an off day it's just with Wakey we get more than usual.
We have a tendency to make our opposition look good and last night was the perfect example.
It will be another up and down season with little or no idea what team will turn up.
Trinity are the most frustrating team to watch and that ain't going to change.
c}