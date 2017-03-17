Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I havent backed it up because I havent been on since I posted it.
I would bring Finn back into the halves. One of the bonuses of having depth is that you can change things around if its not working.
Think Kirmo probably looking at a ban so would look at bringing Batch or Jordy back in squad.
I would bring Finn back into the halves. One of the bonuses of having depth is that you can change things around if its not working.
Think Kirmo probably looking at a ban so would look at bringing Batch or Jordy back in squad.
Halves means two ! How hard is that, half means one please stop posting crap and give us all a rest !thoughts anyone