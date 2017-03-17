WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Leeds

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Next up Leeds

 
Post a reply

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:01 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9579
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
jakeyg95 wrote:
You've got a very weird obsession with trawling through other teams forums making out they have some sort of inferiority complex in relation to super dooper Leeds.


Not every team, just Wakey and Hudds.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:01 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1764
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
To be honest I thought the weight of possession and a terrible kicking game, especially in the final third, is what killed Wakefield tonight.

Leeds, we were solid, but I don't think you guys will play that bad again this season.

Hopefully not we let ourselves down tonight.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:02 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1229
leedsnsouths wrote:
One of three certainties in life along with death and taxes.

In all seriousness is that the worst you have played? Because I didnt think we were that good and you beat Saints a couple of weeks a go

Yeah we stank the place out good and proper for pretty much the full 80 this week rather than just a 20 min spell in the 2nd half like usual.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:08 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 59
Sacred Cow wrote:
Yeah we stank the place out good and proper for pretty much the full 80 this week rather than just a 20 min spell in the 2nd half like usual.


At least they've figured out the consistency, it's just a shame they chose to be consistently like the 20min and not the 60min of previous games

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:11 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6095
leedsnsouths wrote:
Doesnt help you reputation that whenever a radio game is at your ground all you can hear is 'Get 'em onside!'


As opposed to hearing the South Stand scream "FORWARD" when the daft band isn't playing
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, alegend, Bing [Bot], Bluedog Reborn, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, dodger666, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Exabot [Bot], FickleFingerOfFate, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, Hessle Roader, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JBURT82, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, newgroundb4wakey, Pat Bateman, pocket 4's, Red, White and Blue, Sam Buca II, Schunter, Spookdownunder, The Dreadnought, TrinFanX, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, Willzay, wotsupcas, Yosemite Sam and 416 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,537,6722,20575,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:00
NRL-R3
CANTERBURY
24-12
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
26-14
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
32-12
WIDNES
  
...Full time
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
38-14
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 














c}