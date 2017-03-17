|
jakeyg95 wrote:
You've got a very weird obsession with trawling through other teams forums making out they have some sort of inferiority complex in relation to super dooper Leeds.
Not every team, just Wakey and Hudds.
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
To be honest I thought the weight of possession and a terrible kicking game, especially in the final third, is what killed Wakefield tonight.
Leeds, we were solid, but I don't think you guys will play that bad again this season.
Hopefully not we let ourselves down tonight.
leedsnsouths wrote:
One of three certainties in life along with death and taxes.
In all seriousness is that the worst you have played? Because I didnt think we were that good and you beat Saints a couple of weeks a go
Yeah we stank the place out good and proper for pretty much the full 80 this week rather than just a 20 min spell in the 2nd half like usual.
Sacred Cow wrote:
Yeah we stank the place out good and proper for pretty much the full 80 this week rather than just a 20 min spell in the 2nd half like usual.
At least they've figured out the consistency, it's just a shame they chose to be consistently like the 20min and not the 60min of previous games
leedsnsouths wrote:
Doesnt help you reputation that whenever a radio game is at your ground all you can hear is 'Get 'em onside!'
As opposed to hearing the South Stand scream "FORWARD" when the daft band isn't playing
