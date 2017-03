Got up early to watch this.... poop I'm disappointed!

We are being dominated by a workman like team who are putting the effort and smarts In When we are not.



We drive in the ball and are getting smashed and pushed back... no one from Trinity is hoping the ball carrier... Leeds drive in and when we get less than 3 in the tackle Leeds fight to get up and play the ball wuickly. When we get three and four in the tackle the Leeds player with the ball is still dominating, making 5 and 10 meters each drive.. the tacklers are leaving the wrestle to each other...





So disappointing



Hope we turn it round in the second half!