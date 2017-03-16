|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9570
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
vastman wrote:
Ded help Leeds that they removed Catalans key man from the game. they are rather good at that, look at poor old David Fifita last year after JJB's Oscar winning performance.
If your referring to Singleton on Bird, Bird played on and went off later with a broken thumb.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:18 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 93
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
I actually agree with you about Miller. I do sometimes think he's built up to a better player than he actually is. I'm not disputing that he's won some games for us, but I do think it's difficult for anyone to create a partnership with him due to his style. Either way, you've a better chance of winning games if your best players have more of the ball so we need to get it out to Johnstone a lot more than we do.
As for Moore, he could have been the missing link in this side. With the pack we've got he could have set a great platform for us to play. Add Wood off the bench and I'd have been much more confident of a top spot.
Yeah, we're missing Scott Moore and the England of last season, I think those two are bigger factors overall than any of Millers shortcomings.
Didn't like it at the time, and don't like it now every time I watch Cas, but we never replaced McShane like for like neither.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:45 pm
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6086
"Never replaced McShane"
Good he was fat and lazy for us. Lazy kicking game. Like many other players he's benefited from Powell's turd polisher.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:03 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 525
Willzay wrote:
"Never replaced McShane"
Good he was fat and lazy for us. Lazy kicking game. Like many other players he's benefited from Powell's turd polisher.
Agreed. Kyle Wood is playing better for us than McShane did. I still have nightmares about all those forward passes he'd throw from dummy half.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:31 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 93
So.....you're saying I was disappointed when he left......for nothing!
damn
Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:55 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 55
Given +10 start at most bookies, that's got to be worth a little dabble as we've not lost by more than 8 yet I think. Hopefully we get a win though to take some confidence (and points) into the next home game. I think the next three or four games are certainly ours to lose
Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:58 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3189
vastman wrote:
Ded help Leeds that they removed Catalans key man from the game. they are rather good at that, look at poor old David Fifita last year after JJB's Oscar winning performance.
Just looked at highlights from last league meeting at Belle Vue and their best player on the pitch that day was the referee...he was ridiculous with the harsh and uncalled for penalties..JJB should have got a yellow for trying to knock Fifita's head off which is what big Dave was responding to.....
Hopefully a level playing field tonight and Trinity have played well so far in appalling wet muddy conditions...it may be more of the same that is required.
Up the Trin
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:38 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7639
asmadasa wrote:
Just looked at highlights from last league meeting at Belle Vue and their best player on the pitch that day was the referee...he was ridiculous with the harsh and uncalled for penalties..JJB should have got a yellow for trying to knock Fifita's head off which is what big Dave was responding to.....
Hopefully a level playing field tonight and Trinity have played well so far in appalling wet muddy conditions...it may be more of the same that is required.
Up the Trin
Yes, wind, rain and mud will help us more than Leeds (I hope).
Our pack has been solid this season and is we can prevent Cuthbertson's offload game, we should be ok
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:59 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9570
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Bloody hell have we ever beaten Wakefield when it wasn't because of the referee?
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:08 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2006 10:25 pm
Posts: 215
ThePrinter wrote:
Bloody hell have we ever beaten Wakefield when it wasn't because of the referee?
1968 I think. Even we couldn't blame the ref for that one.
Come to think of it wasn't there some dodgy decision earlier in the game lol
