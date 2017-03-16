imwakefieldtillidie wrote:

I actually agree with you about Miller. I do sometimes think he's built up to a better player than he actually is. I'm not disputing that he's won some games for us, but I do think it's difficult for anyone to create a partnership with him due to his style. Either way, you've a better chance of winning games if your best players have more of the ball so we need to get it out to Johnstone a lot more than we do.



As for Moore, he could have been the missing link in this side. With the pack we've got he could have set a great platform for us to play. Add Wood off the bench and I'd have been much more confident of a top spot.