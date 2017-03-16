WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Leeds

Next up Leeds

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:08 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9565
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
vastman wrote:
Ded help Leeds that they removed Catalans key man from the game. they are rather good at that, look at poor old David Fifita last year after JJB's Oscar winning performance.


If your referring to Singleton on Bird, Bird played on and went off later with a broken thumb.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:18 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 93
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
I actually agree with you about Miller. I do sometimes think he's built up to a better player than he actually is. I'm not disputing that he's won some games for us, but I do think it's difficult for anyone to create a partnership with him due to his style. Either way, you've a better chance of winning games if your best players have more of the ball so we need to get it out to Johnstone a lot more than we do.

As for Moore, he could have been the missing link in this side. With the pack we've got he could have set a great platform for us to play. Add Wood off the bench and I'd have been much more confident of a top spot.



Yeah, we're missing Scott Moore and the England of last season, I think those two are bigger factors overall than any of Millers shortcomings.

Didn't like it at the time, and don't like it now every time I watch Cas, but we never replaced McShane like for like neither.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:45 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6085
"Never replaced McShane"

Good he was fat and lazy for us. Lazy kicking game. Like many other players he's benefited from Powell's turd polisher.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:03 pm
Adam_Harrison9
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 525
Willzay wrote:
"Never replaced McShane"

Good he was fat and lazy for us. Lazy kicking game. Like many other players he's benefited from Powell's turd polisher.


Agreed. Kyle Wood is playing better for us than McShane did. I still have nightmares about all those forward passes he'd throw from dummy half.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:31 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 93
So.....you're saying I was disappointed when he left......for nothing!

damn
