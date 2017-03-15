imwakefieldtillidie wrote: I've nothing against powerful centres, but we've some for the first time in a while we have some genuine quality on wings and it seems a shame they don't get enough ball.

I'm going to get ripped for saying this but as your aware I don't care.Yes our centre are not overly creative but IMHO they are not the culprits.Ive said it umpteen times before and I'll say it again, it all stops at Miller and his 'yip' as I call it.He is a devastating player on occasions and now the pitches are firm a first choice for me.However he still has a huge flaw in his game and I'm not alone in spotting it. Though in fairness he's no longer the horror story he was a few years back so he's working on it.For me he struggles to promote the ball quickly either left or right and nearly always opts for a short hospital pass when a cut out pass out wide is available. It's not that he hasn't spotted it, it's seems to be his fluidity that is the issue. By the time he's made his choice the moment is over, hence the short pass or he just runs into a wall of defenders - he's also got a very jerky passing style, compare him to William's or Finn and you'll see - hence the yip and hence Ashurst getting clattered ten times a game. Now maybe Ashurst needs to look at the lines he's running and compensate but tbh I can't see him doing much wrong.What makes it really annoying is if you look at our last try Miller did it all spot on which is why I think he got as excited as he did - he can do it and if he did it more often we'd score two or more extra tries a game IMHO and a fair few will be wingers tries from deep which are always great to watch. Against Salford we should of had a field day but the ball wasn't even getting to the centres quick enough let alone the wingers. He's not alone, Finn can be slow at times and I've not seen enough of Williams yet. Also the loss of Moore hasn't helped as his speed of pass compensated a lot last year.People can accuse me of a witch hunt but it's not, it's a statement of the obvious. Bren was right when he said on balance we couldn't do better than Miller and I agree he's a massive talent, but IMHO it's unfair to blame our centre's even if they are limited for an issue that occurs before they get the ball.I'm just hoping Jacob is not one of those players who finally gets how it all works just as his legs give in. He looks like he has years yet so there is plenty of time to work on what I think is the only issue holding him back. There I've said it now let the battle comence