Re: Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:53 pm
PopTart User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9036
Location: wakefield
Singleton missing. Very cheap shot on Bird got him 6 matches.
Re: Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:27 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3132
If your pack fronts up I see no reason why you guys shouldn't win.
Re: Next up Leeds

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:21 am
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 276
Towns88 wrote:
If your pack fronts up I see no reason why you guys shouldn't win.


Packs been good so far this season. It's the backs getting the ball over the line that's been the problem mostly.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:46 am
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1289
Great game for us neutrals and really looking forward to it. If it was at Belle Vue I'd have gone for a narrow Wakey win but at Headingley I think Rhino's will win comfortably

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:31 am
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1226
Personally, I thought this referee was the best referee by far last year, and forgive me if Im wrong but dont think he has refereed us before.

Too close to call for me this one but think we might just nick this

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 7:55 am
vastman User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25537
Location: Poodle Power!
I'm optimistic about this season but I think we are getting carried away here - that said I'd love to be proved wrong.

If our pack turns up and shows the same grit as it did against Saints and especially Hull we could pinch it - if they don't Leeds are still capable of walloping us and I suspect would love to do so after their Cas fiasco.

It's very clear to me that Chester has gone for a big dominant pack (which it could be as the season goes on) and that is where the bulk of our money has gone. So far they have competed in two games, lost the plot in the Hudds game but for me most frighteningly failed to dominate a Salford team that was down to twelve men for twenty minutes, though our forwards got slightly bossed by a smaller pack (I await being even more unpopular for this 8) ).

Fifita, Allgood, Huby even Hirst and Batchelor have not come cheap.

It was great to see the comeback and credit to the team but in parts of that game we were a bit soft and with a pack as big and mobile as ours tat wasn't on - we certainly won't get away with it at Headingley no matter how poor Leeds supposedly are.

I hope we do it and we have a chance but the effort level required will IMHO need to surpass anything we've managed so far this season.

I see a Leeds victory by 12-16 points but hope for the opposite.
Re: Next up Leeds

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:38 am
PopTart User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9036
Location: wakefield
I do agree that Leeds are dangerous and we should certainly not take them lightly.
When we were guessing league positions at the beginning of the season I said Leeds would be well in the 8. They are not as good as they were and their pack is their weak link but their backs are o far ahead, they simply have to break even in the pack.
We on the other hand have a strong pack but haven't really fired in the backs. We have one of the best wingers in the league and his only involvement in a pretty open game against Salford was to cart the ball up like a prop, with one piece of broken field play which resulted in a try.

The key for us being, that when our pack does get on top, which I think it has for stretches in every game, we need to use the ball and get the strike players striking. When we get it right like two of the tries against Salford we look great, but we go down the middle too far. The pack does really well to get us to the line, then we keep smashing it in instead of spreading it and working the players we have just tired out.

It will come, but Leeds will be looking at that and working on just containing our pack and then countering on the break.....which they do very effectively.

I look forward to seeing us develop more.
Re: Next up Leeds

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:54 am
The Dreadnought User avatar
Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2429
Location: Front row
I think with Singleton out our pack is better. Our halves are better but their backline is better (we out do them
In speed though)
Re: Next up Leeds

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:24 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7625
The point with Leeds is that, they are miles away from the all conquering team of 2 seasons ago and they have weakness in their halves and at FB plus, our pack is significantly stronger than theirs (especially with Singleton out).
The old adage that its the forwards who decide the game and the backs by how many should hold firm and I'm hoping and expecting another tight victory and nobody should leave early, as we have a habit of leaving it late these days :D

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:32 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4470
Location: Outside your remit
I think we have enough dog in us to stop teams running rampant. I know we had that 10 minutes against Salford where we let in 4 tries, but other than that we've managed to stop other teams getting any kind of a roll together by getting a decent level of control in the tackle.

As long as we can keep close to Leeds on Friday, we have the speed and guile to create something out of nothing and hit a winner. More important I feel will be discipline and the big guys getting decent ruck speed.
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, Bing [Bot], charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Jizzer, King Street Cat, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, Manuel, MSNbot Media, poplar cats alive, PopTart, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, TrinFanX, TrinityDave, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 230 guests

