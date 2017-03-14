I do agree that Leeds are dangerous and we should certainly not take them lightly.

When we were guessing league positions at the beginning of the season I said Leeds would be well in the 8. They are not as good as they were and their pack is their weak link but their backs are o far ahead, they simply have to break even in the pack.

We on the other hand have a strong pack but haven't really fired in the backs. We have one of the best wingers in the league and his only involvement in a pretty open game against Salford was to cart the ball up like a prop, with one piece of broken field play which resulted in a try.



The key for us being, that when our pack does get on top, which I think it has for stretches in every game, we need to use the ball and get the strike players striking. When we get it right like two of the tries against Salford we look great, but we go down the middle too far. The pack does really well to get us to the line, then we keep smashing it in instead of spreading it and working the players we have just tired out.



It will come, but Leeds will be looking at that and working on just containing our pack and then countering on the break.....which they do very effectively.



I look forward to seeing us develop more.