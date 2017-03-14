I'm optimistic about this season but I think we are getting carried away here - that said I'd love to be proved wrong.If our pack turns up and shows the same grit as it did against Saints and especially Hull we could pinch it - if they don't Leeds are still capable of walloping us and I suspect would love to do so after their Cas fiasco.It's very clear to me that Chester has gone for a big dominant pack (which it could be as the season goes on) and that is where the bulk of our money has gone. So far they have competed in two games, lost the plot in the Hudds game but for me most frighteningly failed to dominate a Salford team that was down to twelve men for twenty minutes, though our forwards got slightly bossed by a smaller pack (I await being even more unpopular for this).Fifita, Allgood, Huby even Hirst and Batchelor have not come cheap.It was great to see the comeback and credit to the team but in parts of that game we were a bit soft and with a pack as big and mobile as ours tat wasn't on - we certainly won't get away with it at Headingley no matter how poor Leeds supposedly are.I hope we do it and we have a chance but the effort level required will IMHO need to surpass anything we've managed so far this season.I see a Leeds victory by 12-16 points but hope for the opposite.