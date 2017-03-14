WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Leeds

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Next up Leeds

 
Post a reply

Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:55 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7623
Friday night at Headingley, another HUGE game.

2 weeks ago, this looked like a probable 2 points for us but after they demolished Catalan (who were mickey poor in defence), this one has take on a different look.
Leeds with players coming back and with Hetherington's letter still in their minds will be wanting to beat us but, with Trinity's new, never say die attitude, this promises to be another close game.
We will have to be better with ball in hand and look after Cuthebertson's offload game but, we have a decent chance.

22 - 18 in either direction :shock:

Come on Trin !

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:47 pm
Yosemite Sam Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 363
I know it was only a friendly on Boxing Day but Reece Lyne definitely made an impact so we will miss him and I think this will be very close but think we can do it.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:52 pm
The Dreadnought User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2428
Location: Front row
18-32 to the Trin!
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:01 pm
Lawefield44 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 17, 2011 12:15 am
Posts: 15
12-22 Trinity

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:05 pm
dull nickname User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 10:24 pm
Posts: 132
Location: so near to headingly they park on my road :(
As we now play our games tight with a good 1st half and loads of penalty kicks. then a terrible 3rd quarter followed by a resurrection phase akin to Christ. I would say anything could happen, but it'll be tight and i will swear a lot.

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:25 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6082
22-20 Trinity (10-0 halftime)

Game spoiled by a "me me me" performance by the ref

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:27 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 47
Anything is possible with this game, I'd think that we're going into this game mentally stronger on the back of two close wins where as Leeds are going into this following a thrashing at Cas and an easy win over a poor Catalans. It's going to be tough, but i think we need to win this to take the good form and winning run into the Leigh home game. Hopefully they can figure out this issue they seem to be having defensively from 50 - 70 mins as that could make or break the game

I'm going to say that Wakey will be first to score, have the half time lead, and win 18 - 26, with two of the Leeds trys happening in close succession at around 60min

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:33 pm
KevW60349 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 231
Willzay wrote:
22-20 Trinity (10-0 halftime)

Game spoiled by a "me me me" performance by the ref

Don't think the ref will spoil the game,its Jack Smith the former Royal Marine, he's one of the best in my opinion. :D

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:44 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9556
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
KevW60349 wrote:
Don't think the ref will spoil the game,its Jack Smith the former Royal Marine, he's one of the best in my opinion. :D


He was last year, we had him for Leigh away and thought he was disappointing though, hope it's not another case of a ref slipping after making an initial good impression.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Next up Leeds

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:05 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 47
KevW60349 wrote:
Don't think the ref will spoil the game,its Jack Smith the former Royal Marine, he's one of the best in my opinion. :D


He's not impressed many this season, all we can ask for is balance and fair treatment. If he wants to be whistle-happy, as long as it's equal i don't mind

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, acko, alegend, Big lads mate, cheshirecat57, cocker, coco the fullback, dboy, Deeencee, Disney cat, dull nickname, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, Hessle Roader, Joe Banjo, K-Diddy, KevW60349, Lawefield44, MC_Wildcat, PHe, pitchy, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, rlgear, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Scarlet Pimpernell, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, thebeagle, TRB, TrinFanX, TrinityIHC, Upanunder, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wotsupcas, Yosemite Sam and 367 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,5592,35975,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}