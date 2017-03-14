Anything is possible with this game, I'd think that we're going into this game mentally stronger on the back of two close wins where as Leeds are going into this following a thrashing at Cas and an easy win over a poor Catalans. It's going to be tough, but i think we need to win this to take the good form and winning run into the Leigh home game. Hopefully they can figure out this issue they seem to be having defensively from 50 - 70 mins as that could make or break the game



I'm going to say that Wakey will be first to score, have the half time lead, and win 18 - 26, with two of the Leeds trys happening in close succession at around 60min