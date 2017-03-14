|
Friday night at Headingley, another HUGE game.
2 weeks ago, this looked like a probable 2 points for us but after they demolished Catalan (who were mickey poor in defence), this one has take on a different look.
Leeds with players coming back and with Hetherington's letter still in their minds will be wanting to beat us but, with Trinity's new, never say die attitude, this promises to be another close game.
We will have to be better with ball in hand and look after Cuthebertson's offload game but, we have a decent chance.
22 - 18 in either direction
Come on Trin !
I know it was only a friendly on Boxing Day but Reece Lyne definitely made an impact so we will miss him and I think this will be very close but think we can do it.
|
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
|
As we now play our games tight with a good 1st half and loads of penalty kicks. then a terrible 3rd quarter followed by a resurrection phase akin to Christ. I would say anything could happen, but it'll be tight and i will swear a lot.
22-20 Trinity (10-0 halftime)
Game spoiled by a "me me me" performance by the ref
Anything is possible with this game, I'd think that we're going into this game mentally stronger on the back of two close wins where as Leeds are going into this following a thrashing at Cas and an easy win over a poor Catalans. It's going to be tough, but i think we need to win this to take the good form and winning run into the Leigh home game. Hopefully they can figure out this issue they seem to be having defensively from 50 - 70 mins as that could make or break the game
I'm going to say that Wakey will be first to score, have the half time lead, and win 18 - 26, with two of the Leeds trys happening in close succession at around 60min
Willzay wrote:
22-20 Trinity (10-0 halftime)
Game spoiled by a "me me me" performance by the ref
Don't think the ref will spoil the game,its Jack Smith the former Royal Marine, he's one of the best in my opinion.
