Friday night at Headingley, another HUGE game.2 weeks ago, this looked like a probable 2 points for us but after they demolished Catalan (who were mickey poor in defence), this one has take on a different look.Leeds with players coming back and with Hetherington's letter still in their minds will be wanting to beat us but, with Trinity's new, never say die attitude, this promises to be another close game.We will have to be better with ball in hand and look after Cuthebertson's offload game but, we have a decent chance.22 - 18 in either directionCome on Trin !