Sandwich Wire wrote: Can any one explain why Benjamin Jullien is no longer in the squads or mentioned on here ? Looking at the picture in the Guardian he appears to have beefed up and he was putting in big hits and causing problems in attack when he was selected last season. Looking at our bench this year we have up to now not had anyone else capable of causing problems for the opposition off the bench.

I think that he is injured SW and agree with you that he made a promising start and would have certainly put a bit of pressure on the C BR positions not to mention the opposition. If he is injured hope that he is in contention soon.