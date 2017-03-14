Reckon it could be a good contest this. Man for man we (Leigh) shouldn't get close, but our defence has been surprisingly good so far (Cas excepted, but we're not the only ones), and we seem to have a really good team spirit.
Good luck, and hope you bring plenty - and if Hill plays he will get a mighty welcome from from the Leigh fans, absolutely top bloke and professional
