Squad For Leigh ... Hill is Back

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:04 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2497
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Ryan Atkins, Matty Blythe, Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Joe Philbin, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood

Re: Squad For Leigh ... Hill is Back

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:57 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8369
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Ryan Atkins, Matty Blythe, Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Joe Philbin, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood


Patton has been sent to the naught step then hasn't he.

And Crosby - how long is paternity leave?

Re: Squad For Leigh ... Hill is Back

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:30 pm
The All New Chester Wire
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16334
Statutory paternity leave is two weeks, isn't it? An employer may be more generous though and perhaps there is a problem we don't know about. I wouldn't be too quick to criticise.

Re: Squad For Leigh ... Hill is Back

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:30 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 660
Wires71 wrote:
Patton has been sent to the naught step then hasn't he.

And Crosby - how long is paternity leave?


Not sure if there was another reason for Patton to be not playing other than the stated drop in form?

With regards to Crosby, I just hope there were no complications with the birth... Normally the player only misses a game if they are just about to go in to labour - which would have been the Salford game.

Re: Squad For Leigh ... Hill is Back

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:34 pm
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3415
Location: Wondering when we last lost 5 in a row.
It's a bit difficult to guess what team TS will pick from this 19.

If Hill is back I suppose either Westwood or Philbin will drop out from their bench spots. I thought Benny was looking his age last week and he will retire anyway at the end of the season, so Philbin, who needs to be challenged this year could get the call. But with 2 points desperately needed I am sure Smith will simply pick whoever he thinks will be best on the day.

Then there is the magic roundabout of FB, HB and Wing positions with Johnson, Gidley, Russel, Livett and possibly Evans all in the mix.


Whoever guesses the actual team should get 10 bonus points in Uncle Rico's competition.

Re: Squad For Leigh ... Hill is Back

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:41 pm
Paul2812
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2174
Location: Gee Cross
I'd go with....

Johnson
Lineham
Livett
Atkins
Russell/Evans (not sure which one is worse at the moment)
Brown
Gidley
Hill
Clarke
Simms
Hughes
Westwood
Westerman

Cooper
Savalio
Dwyer
Russell/Evans

Re: Squad For Leigh ... Hill is Back

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:34 pm
WWRLFC78
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 409
Location: Well, here of course
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Statutory paternity leave is two weeks, isn't it? An employer may be more generous though and perhaps there is a problem we don't know about. I wouldn't be too quick to criticise.


I don't know what his contract details are but he wouldn't have been working for us long enough to be entitled to statutory paternity. I guess the amount of time he has off is entirely at the discretion of the club, but I would have thought he'd have been expected to play asap.

Unless there has been complications, in which case the club would obviously be forgiving for more time off.

Re: Squad For Leigh ... Hill is Back

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:27 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7566
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Statutory paternity leave is two weeks, isn't it? An employer may be more generous though and perhaps there is a problem we don't know about. I wouldn't be too quick to criticise.

He's had his paternity...it ran concurrent with his injury, he's still out with that injury.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Squad For Leigh ... Hill is Back

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:45 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3415
Location: Wondering when we last lost 5 in a row.
What injury has he picked up ?

Re: Squad For Leigh ... Hill is Back

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:36 pm
Superblue

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 47
I'd go with....

Johnson
Lineham
Atkins
Hughes
Russell
Brown
Gidley
Cooper
Clarke
Simms
Savelio
Westwood
Westerman

Hill
Philbin
Dwyer
Evans


Beef it up all round a bit
Hill from the bench

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Fourpointtry, grifter, Johnkendal, karetaker, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, NtW, rhinos12497, Superblue, The Riddler, TrevorGrice, Wire Weaver and 268 guests

