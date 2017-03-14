It's a bit difficult to guess what team TS will pick from this 19.



If Hill is back I suppose either Westwood or Philbin will drop out from their bench spots. I thought Benny was looking his age last week and he will retire anyway at the end of the season, so Philbin, who needs to be challenged this year could get the call. But with 2 points desperately needed I am sure Smith will simply pick whoever he thinks will be best on the day.



Then there is the magic roundabout of FB, HB and Wing positions with Johnson, Gidley, Russel, Livett and possibly Evans all in the mix.





Whoever guesses the actual team should get 10 bonus points in Uncle Rico's competition.