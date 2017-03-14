|
Ryan Atkins, Matty Blythe, Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Joe Philbin, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Patton has been sent to the naught step then hasn't he.
And Crosby - how long is paternity leave?
Statutory paternity leave is two weeks, isn't it? An employer may be more generous though and perhaps there is a problem we don't know about. I wouldn't be too quick to criticise.
Wires71 wrote:
Not sure if there was another reason for Patton to be not playing other than the stated drop in form?
With regards to Crosby, I just hope there were no complications with the birth... Normally the player only misses a game if they are just about to go in to labour - which would have been the Salford game.
It's a bit difficult to guess what team TS will pick from this 19.
If Hill is back I suppose either Westwood or Philbin will drop out from their bench spots. I thought Benny was looking his age last week and he will retire anyway at the end of the season, so Philbin, who needs to be challenged this year could get the call. But with 2 points desperately needed I am sure Smith will simply pick whoever he thinks will be best on the day.
Then there is the magic roundabout of FB, HB and Wing positions with Johnson, Gidley, Russel, Livett and possibly Evans all in the mix.
Whoever guesses the actual team should get 10 bonus points in Uncle Rico's competition.
I'd go with....
Johnson
Lineham
Livett
Atkins
Russell/Evans (not sure which one is worse at the moment)
Brown
Gidley
Hill
Clarke
Simms
Hughes
Westwood
Westerman
Cooper
Savalio
Dwyer
Russell/Evans
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Statutory paternity leave is two weeks, isn't it? An employer may be more generous though and perhaps there is a problem we don't know about. I wouldn't be too quick to criticise.
I don't know what his contract details are but he wouldn't have been working for us long enough to be entitled to statutory paternity. I guess the amount of time he has off is entirely at the discretion of the club, but I would have thought he'd have been expected to play asap.
Unless there has been complications, in which case the club would obviously be forgiving for more time off.
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Statutory paternity leave is two weeks, isn't it? An employer may be more generous though and perhaps there is a problem we don't know about. I wouldn't be too quick to criticise.
He's had his paternity...it ran concurrent with his injury, he's still out with that injury.
