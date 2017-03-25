|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 724
|
William Eve wrote:
Many of the Leeds players could also be seen at regular intervals in the following...
Town Hall Tavern
Richmond
Trotters
I'm sure there were other pubs frequented on a regular basis by the squad.
The Leeds team against Australia in 1986 on the youtube link above was Gill, Creasser, ET, McGaw, Francis, Holmes, Gascoigne, Grayshon, Morris, Smith, Owen, Price, Heron... Subs: T. Skerrett, Medley.
Maskill and Gunn played that season at hooker. Trevor Clark may also have done. The 1985/86 season witnessed a lot of changes in personnel throughout the season.
Stoggys on Burley rd springs to mind.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:54 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1393
|
Richard Gunn had a good run under Laughton, was hooker in that classic 19-0 win at Wigan with john Bentley scoring a long range special, gunn was dropped a few weeks later, he asked Laughton why and he was told "because your f**king crap"
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:00 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5785
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Stoggys on Burley rd springs to mind.
As did the Fav, at least until certain elements were barred following an "altercation"*.*mini riot
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:19 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4938
Location: Hill Valley
|
rollin thunder wrote:
Richard Gunn had a good run under Laughton, was hooker in that classic 19-0 win at Wigan with john Bentley scoring a long range special, gunn was dropped a few weeks later, he asked Laughton why and he was told "because your f**king crap"
I saw all our towelings live at central park either side of that game during the great Wigan run from the late 80's to SL but missed that as my old man was running late after work and said' agh, it doesn't matter tonight son, certain walloping we have most of the first team out' watched it on SKY in amazement.. think it was where Schoey kicks it from the scrum and was it Ford? or Bentley? under the sticks. Looked to be only a handful of Leeds fans braved it that night but what a reward, still gutted we never went to this day.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:04 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22162
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
|
Twas a good night. I remember singing as we went back up that hill to where the coaches parked back then.
|
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:55 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4938
Location: Hill Valley
|
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
Twas a good night. I remember singing as we went back up that hill to where the coaches parked back then.
I'll bet
it was the Ford and Bentley show!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oFo-ZXkSvw
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:40 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1393
|
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:59 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4024
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Stoggys on Burley rd springs to mind.
I used to work on Burley road in the late 80's and used to have my dinner and a swift pint in there each day
On a Monday you would regularly see the "Mad Monday boys" guzzling ale whilst playing a few games of snooker in there before they went to the Town Hall Tavern where the serious drinking started!
|
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"
Sir Kevin Sinfield
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:02 pm
|
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8465
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
Looked to be only a handful of Leeds fans braved it that night but what a reward, still gutted we never went to this day.
Was snowing on the M62. Had a few beers in the Mustard Pot before my mate drove us over. When Bentos scored I'm afraid some arctic white bum cheeks were exposed to the Wigan fans. At the final whistle we had to invade the pitch.
Great night.
|
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:38 pm
|
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 363
|
Richie Blackmore putting a few of our travelling friends to sleep in Stoggies pool room, good old days.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, Barrie's Glass Eye, Bramley Dog, Clearwing, ducknumber1, FGB, FlyingRhinos, Gotcha, rollin thunder, tad rhino, The Ghost of '99, WF Rhino and 198 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}