rollin thunder wrote: Richard Gunn had a good run under Laughton, was hooker in that classic 19-0 win at Wigan with john Bentley scoring a long range special, gunn was dropped a few weeks later, he asked Laughton why and he was told "because your f**king crap"

I saw all our towelings live at central park either side of that game during the great Wigan run from the late 80's to SL but missed that as my old man was running late after work and said' agh, it doesn't matter tonight son, certain walloping we have most of the first team out' watched it on SKY in amazement.. think it was where Schoey kicks it from the scrum and was it Ford? or Bentley? under the sticks. Looked to be only a handful of Leeds fans braved it that night but what a reward, still gutted we never went to this day.