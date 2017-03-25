William Eve wrote:
Many of the Leeds players could also be seen at regular intervals in the following...
Town Hall Tavern
Richmond
Trotters
I'm sure there were other pubs frequented on a regular basis by the squad.
The Leeds team against Australia in 1986 on the youtube link above was Gill, Creasser, ET, McGaw, Francis, Holmes, Gascoigne, Grayshon, Morris, Smith, Owen, Price, Heron... Subs: T. Skerrett, Medley.
Maskill and Gunn played that season at hooker. Trevor Clark may also have done. The 1985/86 season witnessed a lot of changes in personnel throughout the season.
Stoggys on Burley rd springs to mind.