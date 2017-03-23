WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rex Terp

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:37 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4936
DHM wrote:
Agree about Leeds. For a few brief weeks when we had Crooks and Tunks together we had a big, ugly front row. Then Crooks did his shoulder and managed to double his body weight while recovering. And that was that.

Crooks increased BMI will have been due to his method of recuperation.

Spend most of you time propping up the bar in the Horse & Jockey in Cas.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:19 am
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8464
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Bullseye wrote:
Some examples of Leeds chucking it about to no avail versus Australia here, just it's a bit further on in the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-XEqRGDWa4

Also the second part has some great highlights of the 3rd test in that series. The game was much more open and entertaining then.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJGdJJNk9nc

The clips of the game versus Bradford in the fog are funny, just for the commentators trying to work out what's going on.

How good were the 86 Kangaroos?


That Leeds team was as bad as I remember it.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Rex Terp

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:21 am
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8464
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
William Eve wrote:
Crooks increased BMI will have been due to his method of recuperation.

Spend most of you time propping up the bar in the Horse & Jockey in Cas.


A true athlete.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Rex Terp

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:26 am
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 948
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
William Eve wrote:
Crooks increased BMI will have been due to his method of recuperation.

Spend most of you time propping up the bar in the Horse & Jockey in Cas.

About that time the garden gate pub in hunslet hosted the Monday Club . A lot of the Leeds team and various members of other clubs used to participate in an all day session. Plus the usual hangers on.
Can't quite remember our hooker or hookers at that time.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:44 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4927
Location: Hill Valley
Backwoodsman wrote:
Can't quite remember our hooker or hookers at that time.


It would most likely have been Colin Maskill and Richard Gunn mid to late 80's
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Rex Terp

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:36 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26320
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Masky, Crooksy, Schoey and Creasser were thick as thieves back then.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:47 am
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 948
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Biff Tannen wrote:
It would most likely have been Colin Maskill and Richard Gunn mid to late 80's

Thanks, memory back on track. Great things expected from gunn when signed. Never fulfilled his potential. Maskill decent player, seem to remember him leaving Leeds for Bradford or Halifax?

Re: Rex Terp

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:49 am
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4936
Backwoodsman wrote:
About that time the garden gate pub in hunslet hosted the Monday Club . A lot of the Leeds team and various members of other clubs used to participate in an all day session. Plus the usual hangers on.
Can't quite remember our hooker or hookers at that time.

Many of the Leeds players could also be seen at regular intervals in the following...

Town Hall Tavern
Richmond
Trotters

I'm sure there were other pubs frequented on a regular basis by the squad.

The Leeds team against Australia in 1986 on the youtube link above was Gill, Creasser, ET, McGaw, Francis, Holmes, Gascoigne, Grayshon, Morris, Smith, Owen, Price, Heron... Subs: T. Skerrett, Medley.

Maskill and Gunn played that season at hooker. Trevor Clark may also have done. The 1985/86 season witnessed a lot of changes in personnel throughout the season.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:51 am
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 948
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Backwoodsman wrote:
Thanks, memory back on track. Great things expected from gunn when signed. Never fulfilled his potential. Maskill decent player, seem to remember him leaving Leeds for Bradford or Halifax?

It was Doncaster

Re: Rex Terp

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:52 am
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4936
Bullseye wrote:
Some examples of Leeds chucking it about to no avail versus Australia here, just it's a bit further on in the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-XEqRGDWa4

Also the second part has some great highlights of the 3rd test in that series. The game was much more open and entertaining then.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJGdJJNk9nc

The clips of the game versus Bradford in the fog are funny, just for the commentators trying to work out what's going on.

How good were the 86 Kangaroos?

That 3rd Test at Central Park in 1986 was a joy to watch.

Thoroughly entertaining. Great ball movement.

Dodgy penalty try awarded to Australia at a key juncture in the game at 12-12 for that tackle off the ball on Shearer by Basnett. That would have been a penalty awarded today with 10 minutes in the bin for the transgressor.
