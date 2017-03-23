Backwoodsman wrote: About that time the garden gate pub in hunslet hosted the Monday Club . A lot of the Leeds team and various members of other clubs used to participate in an all day session. Plus the usual hangers on.

Can't quite remember our hooker or hookers at that time.

Many of the Leeds players could also be seen at regular intervals in the following...Town Hall TavernRichmondTrottersI'm sure there were other pubs frequented on a regular basis by the squad.The Leeds team against Australia in 1986 on the youtube link above was Gill, Creasser, ET, McGaw, Francis, Holmes, Gascoigne, Grayshon, Morris, Smith, Owen, Price, Heron... Subs: T. Skerrett, Medley.Maskill and Gunn played that season at hooker. Trevor Clark may also have done. The 1985/86 season witnessed a lot of changes in personnel throughout the season.