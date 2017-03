Bullseye wrote:

Some examples of Leeds chucking it about to no avail versus Australia here, just it's a bit further on in the video.Also the second part has some great highlights of the 3rd test in that series. The game was much more open and entertaining then.The clips of the game versus Bradford in the fog are funny, just for the commentators trying to work out what's going on.How good were the 86 Kangaroos?