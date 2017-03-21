William Eve wrote: Hull KR (like several other teams back then) had a big fearsome pack of forwards which was on a similar level to Widnes in terms of being tough, hard and dirty when required.



As well as Mark Broadhurst they had Zook Ema, Chris Burton, David Watkinson, Gavin Miller, Phil Hogan, Andy Kelly, Lindsay Johnstone, Len Casey, Roy Holdstock, etc. Their backs and halfbacks were pretty damn good and well equipped with speed and ability.



Leeds always seemed to have too many playmakers up front and when it came to crunch games and would often get beaten up by teams with the more fearsome packs of forwards.



The game had its flaws back then but I do agree it was far more entertaining than what is being served up today.

Ball control was the problem. We could never hang on to the thing - especially when we played the Aussies. For me it was a hangover from contested scrums where dropping the ball didn't automatically lose you possession. Once scrums became a formality possession became critical. But we were still lobbing the ball everywhere. Great to watch though.Agree about Leeds. For a few brief weeks when we had Crooks and Tunks together we had a big, ugly front row. Then Crooks did his shoulder and managed to double his body weight while recovering. And that was that.