|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4924
Location: Hill Valley
|
That bottom video, the all in brawl at the end of the first half where the officials have lost it and the boys in blue come streaming over the wall to break it up
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:46 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14896
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
I think that was the one where Des Lynam couldn't hide his disgust when they returned to the studio at the end of the game.
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:15 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4924
Location: Hill Valley
|
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:19 pm
|
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8462
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
|
tigertot wrote:
Wasn't Broadhurst NZ heavyweight boxing champ?
I believe he was. Thought he was a great player, no cheap shot merchant either. I liked that KR team, played some great rugby.
The game was (imo) tremendously entertaining back then. Players chucked the ball everywhere and were good at it. That Widnes game is a classic example, some tremendous attacking play, and the added entertainment of some (mostly harmless) rough stuff although Moriarty's elbow was disgusting even back then.
How good were Heron and Divorty. Superb ball players.
|
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:33 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5769
|
DHM wrote:
The game was (imo) tremendously entertaining back then.
I can't remember anyone who watched and lived the game back then say otherwise. The sheer variety in both attack and defence made it brilliant.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:58 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4930
|
DHM wrote:
I believe he was. Thought he was a great player, no cheap shot merchant either. I liked that KR team, played some great rugby.
The game was (imo) tremendously entertaining back then. Players chucked the ball everywhere and were good at it. That Widnes game is a classic example, some tremendous attacking play, and the added entertainment of some (mostly harmless) rough stuff although Moriarty's elbow was disgusting even back then.
How good were Heron and Divorty. Superb ball players.
Hull KR (like several other teams back then) had a big fearsome pack of forwards which was on a similar level to Widnes in terms of being tough, hard and dirty when required.
As well as Mark Broadhurst they had Zook Ema, Chris Burton, David Watkinson, Gavin Miller, Phil Hogan, Andy Kelly, Lindsay Johnstone, Len Casey, Roy Holdstock, etc. Their backs and halfbacks were pretty damn good and well equipped with speed and ability.
Leeds always seemed to have too many playmakers up front and when it came to crunch games and would often get beaten up by teams with the more fearsome packs of forwards.
The game had its flaws back then but I do agree it was far more entertaining than what is being served up today.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:20 pm
|
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8462
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
|
William Eve wrote:
Hull KR (like several other teams back then) had a big fearsome pack of forwards which was on a similar level to Widnes in terms of being tough, hard and dirty when required.
As well as Mark Broadhurst they had Zook Ema, Chris Burton, David Watkinson, Gavin Miller, Phil Hogan, Andy Kelly, Lindsay Johnstone, Len Casey, Roy Holdstock, etc. Their backs and halfbacks were pretty damn good and well equipped with speed and ability.
Leeds always seemed to have too many playmakers up front and when it came to crunch games and would often get beaten up by teams with the more fearsome packs of forwards.
The game had its flaws back then but I do agree it was far more entertaining than what is being served up today.
Ball control was the problem. We could never hang on to the thing - especially when we played the Aussies. For me it was a hangover from contested scrums where dropping the ball didn't automatically lose you possession. Once scrums became a formality possession became critical. But we were still lobbing the ball everywhere. Great to watch though.
Agree about Leeds. For a few brief weeks when we had Crooks and Tunks together we had a big, ugly front row. Then Crooks did his shoulder and managed to double his body weight while recovering. And that was that.
|
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26313
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Some examples of Leeds chucking it about to no avail versus Australia here, just it's a bit further on in the video.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-XEqRGDWa4
Also the second part has some great highlights of the 3rd test in that series. The game was much more open and entertaining then.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJGdJJNk9nc
The clips of the game versus Bradford in the fog are funny, just for the commentators trying to work out what's going on.
How good were the 86 Kangaroos?
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:31 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1389
|
Bullseye wrote:
Some examples of Leeds chucking it about to no avail versus Australia here, just it's a bit further on in the video.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-XEqRGDWa4
Also the second part has some great highlights of the 3rd test in that series. The game was much more open and entertaining then.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJGdJJNk9nc
The clips of the game versus Bradford in the fog are funny, just for the commentators trying to work out what's going on.
How good were the 86 Kangaroos?
best side i ever saw. better than the 82 team man for man. dont think Australia will ever have or a had that once in a gereration team. Garry Jack, Michael o connor. gene miles, brett kenny at centre, wally, sterlo, Mal meninga could only make the bench for tests. noel cleal, bob lidner, (and wayne pearce eric growth were left at home injured.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 36
|
Saw them against Halifax at Thrum Hall. The evening before the match, calendar or Look North had a couple of minutes on Noel "Crusher" Cleal and had filmed him running through the Aussie outback carrying a wild hog across his shoulders! Looked like Stone Age man!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, BRK, Bullseye, Cherry_&_White, Emagdnim13, Jo Jumbuck, jus@casvegas, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rollin thunder, Sir Kevin Sinfield, taxi4stevesmith, tigertot, tommy_wiseau and 291 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}