DHM wrote: I believe he was. Thought he was a great player, no cheap shot merchant either. I liked that KR team, played some great rugby.



The game was (imo) tremendously entertaining back then. Players chucked the ball everywhere and were good at it. That Widnes game is a classic example, some tremendous attacking play, and the added entertainment of some (mostly harmless) rough stuff although Moriarty's elbow was disgusting even back then.

How good were Heron and Divorty. Superb ball players.

Hull KR (like several other teams back then) had a big fearsome pack of forwards which was on a similar level to Widnes in terms of being tough, hard and dirty when required.As well as Mark Broadhurst they had Zook Ema, Chris Burton, David Watkinson, Gavin Miller, Phil Hogan, Andy Kelly, Lindsay Johnstone, Len Casey, Roy Holdstock, etc. Their backs and halfbacks were pretty damn good and well equipped with speed and ability.Leeds always seemed to have too many playmakers up front and when it came to crunch games and would often get beaten up by teams with the more fearsome packs of forwards.The game had its flaws back then but I do agree it was far more entertaining than what is being served up today.