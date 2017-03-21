tigertot wrote: Wasn't Broadhurst NZ heavyweight boxing champ?

I believe he was. Thought he was a great player, no cheap shot merchant either. I liked that KR team, played some great rugby.The game was (imo) tremendously entertaining back then. Players chucked the ball everywhere and were good at it. That Widnes game is a classic example, some tremendous attacking play, and the added entertainment of some (mostly harmless) rough stuff although Moriarty's elbow was disgusting even back then.How good were Heron and Divorty. Superb ball players.